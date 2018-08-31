Europa League draw in full
Salzburg and RB Leipzig were paired together in Group B of the Europa League following Friday's draw.
The Europa League group stage draw was conducted in Monaco on Friday as Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan and more discovered their opponents.
The 48 qualified clubs will compete over six matchdays from September to December.
Here is the draw in full:
Group A: Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca
Group B: Salzburg, Celtic, RB Leipzig, Rosenborg
Group C: Zenit St Petersburg, Copenhagen, Bordeaux, Slavia Prague
Group D: Anderlecht, Fenerbahce, Dinamo Zagreb, Spartak Trnava
Group E: Arsenal, Sporting CP, Qarabag, Vorskla
Group F: Olympiacos, AC Milan, Real Betis, Dudelange
Group G: Villarreal, Rapid Vienna, Spartak Moscow, Rangers
Group H: Lazio, Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, Apollon Limassol
Group I: Besiktas, Genk, Malmo, Sarpsborg
Group J: Sevilla, Krasnodar, Standard Liege, Akhisar
Group K: Dinamo Kiev, Astana, Rennes, Jablonec
Group L: Chelsea, PAOK, BATE, Vidi
