Arsenal set to complete €40 million transfer of Copa America hero Everton

The winger played a key role in Brazil’s Copa America triumph this summer, scoring three goals – including a strike in the 3-1 final victory over Peru.

Marca reports that the Gunners are closing in on a deal, following reports that the north London side had sent a doctor to Brazil to put the player through a medical.

Arsenal have been regularly linked with a move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this summer, but the high demands coming from Selhurst Park have seen them turn attention to Everton.

The 23-year-old has spent his career so far at Gremio, scoring 38 goals in 148 appearances.

