Everton to head Down Under for pre-season

Everton, who include one of Australia's top players in Tim Cahill, would play A-League champions Sydney on July 10, new franchise Heart on July 14 and Brisbane on July 17, a tour spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Everton had committed their first team squad for the tour but the availability of midfielder Cahill and other internationals would be subject to their progress at the June 11-July 11 World Cup finals in South Africa, a spokesman for Melbourne Heart said.

