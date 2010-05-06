Everton to head Down Under for pre-season
By app
MELBOURNE - English Premier League team Everton will play friendlies with Australian club sides Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC and Melbourne Heart as part of a pre-season tour of Australia in July.
Everton, who include one of Australia's top players in Tim Cahill, would play A-League champions Sydney on July 10, new franchise Heart on July 14 and Brisbane on July 17, a tour spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Everton had committed their first team squad for the tour but the availability of midfielder Cahill and other internationals would be subject to their progress at the June 11-July 11 World Cup finals in South Africa, a spokesman for Melbourne Heart said.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.