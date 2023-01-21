Everton owner Farhad Moshiri: Frank Lampard's future 'not my decision'

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has said that the future of manager Frank Lampard is not his decision following yet another defeat for the Toffees.

Lampard's side were beaten 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday and have now lost five of their last six – and eight of their last 11 – Premier League games.

Moshiri was at the London Stadium along with Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and Sky Sports spoke to both men after the match.

Asked if it was the end for Lampard, Kenwright said: "It’s been a bad run of results for us all and for Frank, but I would never say that to you.

"We've just got to start winning, haven’t we? It's a bad time."

After that, Moshiri was asked about Lampard's future and said: "I cannot comment. It's not my decision."

Everton are now 19th in the table and sit above bottom club Southampton on goal difference alone.