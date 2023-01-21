Everton owner Farhad Moshiri: Frank Lampard's future 'not my decision'
Everton manager Frank Lampard is under increasing pressure after defeat at West Ham, a fifth loss in six Premier League games
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has said that the future of manager Frank Lampard is not his decision following yet another defeat for the Toffees.
Lampard's side were beaten 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday and have now lost five of their last six – and eight of their last 11 – Premier League games.
Moshiri was at the London Stadium along with Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and Sky Sports spoke to both men after the match.
Asked if it was the end for Lampard, Kenwright said: "It’s been a bad run of results for us all and for Frank, but I would never say that to you.
"We've just got to start winning, haven’t we? It's a bad time."
After that, Moshiri was asked about Lampard's future and said: "I cannot comment. It's not my decision."
Everton are now 19th in the table and sit above bottom club Southampton on goal difference alone.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.