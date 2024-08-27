Everton takeover outlined, with Crystal Palace owner clarifying position

John Textor is in talks with Farhad Moshiri over a deal to buy Everton

Prospective Everton owner John Textor has revealed an attempt to purchase Crystal Palace in a total buyout, which could hinder his bid to complete a takeover of the Merseyside club. The American was granted a period of exclusivity by Everton owners Blue Heaven Holdings and has held talks with Farhad Moshiri.

But it has emerged that Textor intended to buy Palace before his interest in Everton. He will now look to sell his 45 per cent stake in the London club before any deal with the Toffees can be completed.

