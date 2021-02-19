Everton transfer news: Unhappy James Rodriguez wants summer move to Atletico Madrid

Everton star James Rodriguez has grown unhappy in England and could leave for Atletico Madrid after just one season at the club, say reports.

The Colombia international was a statement signing by the Toffees last summer when he joined from Real Madrid on a two-year deal.

But Spanish outlet Defensa Central reports that Rodriguez isn’t enjoying life in England and has struggled to adapt to the weather, the lifestyle and a more physical style of football.

His relationship with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, who signed him for Real Madrid in the summer of 2014, was an important factor in his decision to join the Goodison Park club.

But it might not be enough for the playmaker to remain on Merseyside for more than one year, and a move to Atleti could be on the cards at the end of the season.

Rodriguez wants to live in the Spanish capital and was already linked with a move to Atleti two years ago.

The 29-year-old missed most of December with a calf strain but has otherwise featured regularly for Ancelotti’s side this season.

He has scored five goals and produced seven assists in 20 appearances in all competitions, helping Everton to seventh place in the Premier League standings.

