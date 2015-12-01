Everton welcome cup pressure - Martinez

Everton manager Roberto Martinez said his team were embracing the pressure of ending the club's trophy drought.

Martinez's side face Middlesbrough in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday looking to take another step towards a first trophy since 1995.

Everton last reached the last four of the League Cup in 2007-08 and it remains a competition they have never won.

But Martinez said his side were ready to make an impact in the cup.

"We do not want to hide from the responsibility of representing a club like ours," he said.

"We know we can reach some sort of history in our football club. That’s the mentality we are creating and embracing that situation.

"I don’t see that as pressure, it’s the opposite."

Everton sit ninth in the Premier League, just six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, as they look to improve on last season's 11th-place finish.

Martinez believes he has the perfect mix of players, lauding his youngsters as among the best in Europe.

"We want to achieve because we have an exciting group of players. The balance is magnificent," the Spaniard said.

"We have players in the best moment of their careers. They know what it means to play for Everton and what it represents being successful for Everton.

"Then you have a young group of players who in my eyes are as good as anything in Europe."