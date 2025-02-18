Everton’s new stadium has opened - with an insult already delivered to the Toffees by a Liverpool fan

After last week’s fiery final Goodison Park Merseyside derby, fans have been handed another reminder of how strong the Everton and Liverpool rivalry is.

James Tarkowski’s brilliant 98th-minute equaliser was followed by four red cards at the final whistle, bringing a fitting end to 131 years of clashes between the two sides at the old stadium.

Toffees fans can now look ahead to moving into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, with the £550million ground able to fit in almost 53,000 fans, who will all be eager to make new memories at the site.

Liverpool fans scores first goal at Everton's new stadium

Everton are now ramping up their preparations to make the move across town and held a first test event at the new stadium on Monday evening, as the Toffees under-18 side played a friendly against their Wigan counterparts.

The event saw 10,000 fans admitted into the ground and put in the South Stand, with a second test event planned for next month that will draw a crowd of 25,000 for an under-21s match, before a third and final match will draw a near-capacity crowd and allow the club to get their require licence and safety certificates.

Monday’s event meant that Everton and Wigan youngsters had the opportunity to make history and be the answer to a Toffees trivia question for the ages - by scoring the first goal in the new stadium.

Things didn’t go as planned for the hosts however, as it was Wigan who took a 12th-minute lead when Harrison Rimmer latched onto the ball on the edge of the box, turned and fired home.

It was a fine goal, but his celebration was even more eye-catching, as the self-confessed Liverpool fan quickly raised six fingers to the crowd, referencing the six European Cups that the Reds have won in their history.

The Latics quickly added a second goal through Cole Simms, before Ray Roberts netted Everton’s first goal at the new site, but it was a mere consolation, as Wigan held onto a 2-1 win.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Rimmer’s celebration was a bit of good fun, at a time when officials unfortunately appear to be making noises about clamping down on goal celebrations. More of this kind of behaviour, please.

Goodison Park - Ranked at No.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain - is set to host its final game on May 18, when Everton play Southampton on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, more than 132 years after the club moved into the ground.