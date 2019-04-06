Ex-Chelsea boss wants Manchester United star at Inter Milan

La Republica (via Sport Witness) say that Lukaku’s agent is already sounding out possible destinations across Europe and Inter Milan are one of them.

Conte is widely expected to take over at Inter come the summer and could face losing star striker Mauro Icardi.

The Italian manager’s preference for a replacement is thought to be Lukaku, who he previously tried to sign for Chelsea in 2017, only to be out-muscled by United.

After struggling earlier in the season, Lukaku has found some form again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - bringing his tally up to 12 goals in the Premier League so far.

However, with Marcus Rashford asserting himself as the star striker at United, Lukaku may be tempted by a new challenge this summer.

