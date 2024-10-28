Ex Manchester United star gives petty reaction to Erik ten Hag sacking on social media

One Manchester United cult hero has had his say on Erik ten Hag leaving the club.

The Red Devils parted ways with the 51-year-old on Monday, bringing an end to the Dutchman's tenure after two-and-a-half years. Ten Hag won both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in back-to-back seasons during his time at Old Trafford – but with his brand of football often confusing, with minority owners INEOS now wanting to move on

Previously successful with Ajax in the Netherlands, Ten Hag often found himself dealing with issues away from the field, with one of his former Manchester United players hitting back after he was released by the club.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea sends cryptic message on social media after Erik ten Hag's sacking

It was blatantly clear that there was bad blood between Ten Hag and David De Gea after the former chose to withdraw the now Fiorentina goalkeeper's contract offer back in 2023.

Making it obvious he wished to bring in a shot-stopper who had better distribution, Andre Onana was bought that same summer, with De Gea left out in the cold by the club he spent 12 years with.

David De Gea left Manchester United in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, following news of Ten Hag's dismissal, De Gea, in typical fashion, took to social media by posting a 'chef kiss' emoji on his platforms, in a mysterious but clear dig at the former Manchester United boss.

FourFourTwo understands a large group of Manchester United's senior players were irked by the treatment of De Gea, especially given his long-standing service to the club.

Other users on X, formerly known as Twitter, hit back at De Gea, but some suggested he could simply be responding to the news his Spanish colleague Rodri is being tipped to win the Ballon d'Or.

It remains to be seen just what De Gea meant, but given this is not the first time he has taken to social media to provide cryptic clues, so we can all guess who this particular message was aimed at.

In FourFourTwo's view, Ten Hag was right to let De Gea leave the club, given his brand of football was never going to be suited to the playing styles seen by the Spaniard.

Manchester United are in a spot of bother, but return to Premier League action against Chelsea this weekend, hoping to bounce back from their defeat last time out against West Ham United.