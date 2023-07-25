Ex-Newcastle star Jose Enrique: "I'd prioritise Alexander Isak over Callum Wilson if I was manager"

Former Newcastle defender Jose Enrique believes Alexander Isak is a better option at centre-forward if manager Eddie Howe has to choose between him and Callum Wilson next season.

Newcastle are spoilt for choice up top, with both players excelling in the Premier League last term as the Toon sealed a fourth-placed finish. While each has demonstrated their composure in front of goal, Enrique can only see them both playing under Howe if one of them is fielded out of position.

“We have seen that Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson can play together before when Isak played on the left a few times last season," Enrique tells Grosvenor Sport.

"If we talk about them playing together as strikers and changing the system, it could happen and it depends on the game. If they need a goal they could maybe play with both of them up front at the same time, but I don’t think Eddie Howe is the kind of manager that changes the system too much.

“You look at how he played at Bournemouth and how he plays at Newcastle now and he likes to play 4-3-3 and that’s how he sets up his teams. What a problem to have, though. To have two strikers that are scoring goals, I don’t think he will be too worried about that problem."

Eddie Howe has a big decision to make up front, according to Jose Enrique (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is likely that the two goal-machines will share their duties next term, particularly with Newcastle set to carry the added burden of European matches. But, if forced to choose just one on a day that both are available and want to play, Enrique knows who he would go for.

“I love Isak and if he is at his peak then I think he is the starting striker,” he explains. “But Callum Wilson can score goals as well, he’s a very good striker and he’s very underrated. The only problem with both of them is that they are not fit enough sometimes and they are injury prone.

“If they are both fit and both in their prime, for me Isak has to start.”

More Newcastle United stories

Newcastle United transfer news is ramping up, with the Magpies' ability to spend big coming into focus this summer.

Kieran Tierney's saga is ongoing with the Scot still linked with Newcastle. Tino Livramento of Southampton is on the radar, too, while Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips are both in the crosshairs.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's interest in Kieran Tierney could unlock Alexander Isak to play more of a "Thierry Henry role".