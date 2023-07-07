Arsenal fan favourite set for showdown talks with Mikel Arteta over future, as huge u-turn becomes possible: report
Arsenal have been busy bringing in new faces this summer – but could now see a beloved star exit the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set for showdown talks with one his most senior players over his future.
The Gunners have been busy during the summer transfer window, bringing in Kai Havertz early on and tying up for further deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Spending is now at around £200 million, with the north Londoners reaping the rewards of Champions League football while at the same time banishing their reputation for frugality.
But exits are expected at the Emirates Stadium this summer – and one of the most adored players in this Arsenal side could yet be granted a transfer away as Arteta recoups cash.
Football Insider has reported that Kieran Tierney is set to speak to his manager this week as speculation mounts that he could be leaving imminently. There is a chance, however, that his future could be resolved and he would remain a member of the Gunners' squad.
Tierney joined the club in 2019 under previous manager Unai Emery and has been a stalwart of the Arteta era, despite injury problems. The Scot played as a left-sided centre-back in a back three before moving to full-back when the Basque boss transitioned to a back four, becoming one of the primary sources of creation for the Gunners.
Tierney's struggle with injuries coupled with his uneasiness playing an inverted full-back role convinced Arteta to move for former Manchester City star, Oleksandr Zinchenko. There isn't a natural left-back in the squad quite like Tierney, however, making the chances of him departing seem odd to some fans.
The 26-year-old started just six times for Arsenal last season – though it could transpire that Arteta still sees him as a valuable member of his squad. The move for Timber enables Arsenal to play with an inverted right-back, meaning that Tierney could once again operate in a back three while Arsenal are in possession.
Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City are all said to have interest in Tierney, whose contract is set to run until 2026.
According to Transfermarkt, Tierney is valued at €25 million.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.
Jurrien Timber looks to be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too.
Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
