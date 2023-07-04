Newcastle United to sign trio of cut-price English stars in desperate need of moves - report

Newcastle United will continue their summer spend by recruiting a trio of English players all in desperate need of moves this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Toon boss Eddie Howe will bolster his midfield options by signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, before adding Southampton right-back Tino Livramento to his squad ahead of next season. Newcastle have already brought in the highly-regarded Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in a €70 million deal.

Howe is keen to increase competition and depth ahead of next campaign, following a remarkable season which saw the Magpies finish fourth in the Premier League to clinch a Champions League place. The club are in a healthy financial position, thanks to their Saudi owners, and are keen to kick on next term.

Despite this, Newcastle are aware that they must remain within financial fair play limits, and are therefore looking to bring in quality targets for less. Moves for Gallagher, Phillips and Livramento would fit that bill for varying reasons.

Gallagher, 23, is one of many Chelsea players believed to be up for sale this summer, as the London club look to balance the books following an eye-watering €600m spend over the course of last season. The England international is appreciated for his work ethic but lacks the technical quality required to make the difference in key games.

Phillips, 27, has had a torrid time since joining Man City last summer and may need a move to get his career back on track. City won a treble, but the former Leeds star will know he played a bit-part role at best during a campaign riddled with injuries and loss of confidence.

Livramento was part of the Southampton side relegated to the Championship in bottom place last season, and is seeking a return to top-flight football. It is felt that all three players would be available for knock-down prices.

