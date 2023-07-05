Southampton wonderkid to reject Chelsea in favour of Newcastle - report

The talented Southampton defender Tino Livramento will reject Chelsea in favour of a move to Newcastle United this summer.

As per the Mail, Croydon-born Livramento, who came through Chelsea's youth ranks before rising to prominence at St. Mary's, has no interest in returning to his former club during the current transfer window, preferring instead to join Eddie Howe's Magpies. Southampton were relegated last season and a number of players are expected to leave, with Livramento, 20, among their most sought-after assets.

Newcastle United have qualified for the coming season's Champions League, following a fourth-place finish in last season's top-flight, and have been rapidly improving to become a serious force in English football since their takeover by Saudi owners. The idea of playing for a team moving in the right direction, while rubbing shoulders with Europe's elite in the Champions League, is thought to be the driving factor behind Livramento's decision.

By comparison, Chelsea have endured a shambolic 12 months, following their takeover by US businessman Todd Boehly. The Blues burned through €600 million of transfer funds last season, yet only managed a bottom-half finish. The recruitment of manager Mauricio Pochettino should restore some faith in the project, yet it some appears players are wary of joining without the allure of European competition.

Howe has made no secret of his desire to add depth to his squad ahead of the trials of elite competition. First-choice right-back, Kieran Tripper, was one of the division's most impressive performers last season, yet, at 32, Howe knows the England international can't go on forever.

Livramento would add cover, as well as a pacy and direct alternative to the more experienced defender. It is felt that a bid in the region of €40m could be enough to secure the wonderkid's services.

