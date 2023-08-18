Exclusive: Arsenal star and new Under Armour athlete Eddie Nketiah tells FFT about his brand-new deal – and how his new boots are lucky already

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has signed a new partnership with Under Armour – and he's told FourFourTwo exclusively what the brand means to him.

FFT met up with the Gunners hitman at the opening of UA's new store at Oxford Street. As a Londoner himself, we posed to Nketiah that this was a great moment for him to be launching the brand's newest shop in his hometown.

"Yeah, it’s amazing, obviously," Nketiah said. "London’s home for me, I’ve got my friends and my family here, so unveiling the store was obviously a really special moment for me.

"I’m really happy and really proud to be a part of this – and I’m really looking forward to the partnership."

And most importantly for a striker, he's actually scored with the boots already. So what does he think of them? And have they now become lucky bits of kit for him approaching future fixtures?

Eddie Nketiah says he's proud to be an Under Armour athlete (Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

"Yeah, I’ve tried a lot of them," Nketiah told us of the boots. "I played in them at the weekend and scored in them, which is always nice. I’m really enjoying it: they’re a great brand, a brand that really aligns with my values and gives back to the community.

"That's something really important to me and something that I look to do anyway off the pitch. It’s just a really nice feeling.

