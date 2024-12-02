Expiring TODAY! Manchester City Oasis-themed fourth shirt discount available for limited time in Cyber Monday deals

The Manchester City 2024/25 fourth shirt - themed around Oasis' debut Definitely Maybe album - has been included in the Cyber Monday savings bonanza. You'll have to act fast, though, with the deal set to end at midnight...

Manchester City 2024/25 fourth shirt discount

Puma Manchester City 2024/25 Fourth Shirt: was £80 now £64 at fanatics.co.uk If you want to bag yourself this Oasis-themed shirt for a 20% discount, then you'll have to act fast, with the deal only available until 12am GMT, Tuesday, 3 December, 12am GMT. Though there's not much time remaining, using code CM24 at checkout will give you a great deal considering the shirt has only been released for a couple of months - perfect for those Oasis fans heading to the band's summer concerts.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' Definitely Maybe album, the design of Manchester City's 2024/25 fourth shirt received input from Noel Gallagher, helping to achieve such a distinct appearance.

The shirt is said to have a 'light straw' base colour, matching the walls of the Definitely Maybe living room - or beige, as I see it. That's then coupled with Manchester City's traditional sky blue - matching the fireplace on the album cover - complete with a pulse of concentric circles radiating out from around the badge.

It's certainly unique, exactly as you'd expect an Oasis-themed football shirt to look. With brothers Liam and Noel reuniting for their 2025 tour, fans of the band could have the perfect option to showcase their support in a slightly more subtle way - though we understand that also involves a modicum of support for the football club as well.

You don't have to support City, though, especially not when factoring in their recent performances. I personally believe the shirt is a fashion piece more suited to the dancefloor rather than the stands, as evidenced by the fact Pep Guardiola's side have only actually worn it on one occasion this season. And at home, bizarrely.

Regardless, it's one of the best Cyber Monday football deals, that sees off a blockbuster weekend of discounts that started on Friday and continued right through until Monday.