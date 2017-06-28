Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears

Fabio Borini will undergo a medical with AC Milan on Thursday ahead of a reported €6million move from Sunderland.

Widespread reports state the forward will move to San Siro pending the successful completion of fitness checks.

If the deal goes through, Borini will add to Milan's signings of Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie.

Borini only scored twice in 24 Premier League appearances as Sunderland finished bottom last season and subsequently dropped to the Championship.

The 26-year-old joined Sunderland from Liverpool in 2015, having previously spent a spell on loan at the Stadium of Light in 2013-14. He has also represented Chelsea, Swansea City, Parma and Roma.

Borini has one Italy cap, which he received in 2012.