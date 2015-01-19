Falcao ready to prove his worth at Man United

Radamel Falcao has insisted that he is fully fit and ready to show why Manchester United brought him to Old Trafford in a big-money loan move.

Colombia striker Falcao has endured a frustrating start to his career with the Premier League club, scoring only three goals in 14 appearances for Louis van Gaal's side since making the switch from Monaco.

The 28-year-old former Atletico Madrid man joined United following a long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury which ruled him out of the World Cup.

Falcao was last week challenged by Van Gaal to prove himself after being left out of the squad for a 1-0 Premier League defeat against Southampton and was back in the starting line-up in Saturday's 2-0 win at struggling QPR.

After coming through 90 minutes against Harry Redknapp's side, Falcao stressed that he is not carrying an injury and is ready to rediscover the prolific form that earned him a reputation of being one the top strikers in world football.

He said: "I am fine. I feel really good. I am playing without any sort of fitness problems.

"It was a very 90 very important minutes for me. I need to play and I am very happy that I did. Obviously I really hope to score soon but the opportunities will come, I am sure of that."