Ferguson hails Klopp: Liverpool are strong title contenders now

Alex Ferguson says Jurgen Klopp has made Liverpool strong Premier League title contenders.

The former Manchester United manager has been hugely impressed by Klopp, whose side sit level on points with leaders Manchester City after nine games in his first full season at the helm.

Ferguson, who has previously praised the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss, thinks there are five teams in with a chance of the title, but makes City favourites and Liverpool major rivals.

"He has done a really good job and revived Liverpool's enthusiasm," the Old Trafford icon said to Kicker about Klopp.

"It can happen that big clubs lose it. For two decades, Liverpool changed managers without building their own identity.

"You can now well and truly sense that you have to count them in this year. You can see Klopp's dedication on the sideline - I'm convinced his work in training is similar.

"He's a strong personality. That's absolutely vital at a big club."

Ferguson expects a keenly contested title race, but did not mention Chelsea as one of the teams to watch.

He added: "It's harder to predict than it was for many years.

"I think there's five potential candidates: Manchester City as favourites, Tottenham and Liverpool, but also Man United are still there if we get some consistency soon.

"Even when you are trailing by six, eight points, it's still possible to catch one or two teams.

"And you shouldn't forget Arsenal. The team is more sturdy. They've got better and more aggressive. I'm impressed with the young boy Alex Iwobi."