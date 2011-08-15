Ferguson not looking to add to United squad

In recent weeks it has been reported that the Red Devils were close to brokering a deal that would see Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder move to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £35 million from Italian giants Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old was rumoured to be top of Ferguson’s wish list of potential midfielders to replace the retired Paul Scholes, along with Samir Nasri and Luka Modric. However, the speculation never came to fruition.

Ferguson spent premium prices for young talent over the summer to boost his options and compensate for the senior figures such as Edwin van der Sar and Gary Neville retiring at the tail end of last season, bringing in David de Gea, Phil Jones and Ashley Young.

But no apparent replacement for midfield enforcer Scholes has been signed, with Ferguson saying, as reported by the Daily Express, that his young players can fill the void.

"There is an emphasis on young players at this club and always has been. If they have the ability and temperament there is one thing you can do - play them."

Ferguson added that any reports linking the club with other players have been fabricated by the media and he has no plans to sign any new players.

"I'm certainly not looking to add to the players I've got."

"I've been saying that for weeks but the media have been saying differently – that I'm going to buy this one or that one. We've said nothing, we just carry on with our business."

By Killian Woods