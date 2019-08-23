Manchester United closing in on signing of free transfer Fernando Llorente – report

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Fernando Llorente, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Although the Premier League transfer window closed earlier this month, United are able to add Llorente to their squad because he is a free agent.

The Spanish striker left Tottenham when his contract expired at the end of last season.

But the 34-year-old frontman looks set to return to the Premier League with United, who are said to have offered him a two-year deal.

The Red Devils did not sign a new striker this summer despite selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Llorente can offer his team a different option, even if he is unlikely to be first choice at Old Trafford.

United will be looking to make it seven points from a possible nine in 2019/20 when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

