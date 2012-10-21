Feyenoord beat Venlo to stay in touch at top

Bottom side Venlo, who have yet to win this season, took a 2-0 lead within three minutes after Oguzhan Turk curled a free-kick round the wall before a deflected shot from Guus Joppen doubled the lead.

On the stroke of half-time Lex Immers converted a penalty to pull one back and early in the second half Wesley Verhoek equalised before he set up Graziano Pelle to seal the win with a fine header.

Feyenoord are fifth, with 17 points from nine games. Twente Enschede are top with 22 points following their 1-1 draw at Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday, one ahead of PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse Arnhem who beat Willem II Tilburg and NAC Breda respectively.

Utrecht came from behind to beat ADO Den Haag 2-1 to remain sixth with 15 points, while a second-half double from Rajiv van la Parra inspired Marco van Basten's Heerenveen to a convincing 3-0 win over Groningen in the northern derby.