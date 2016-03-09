Feyenoord to meet with Elia following questioning

Feyenoord winger Eljero Elia is set to meet with club officials following his summoning by police on Monday.

The police's involvement was confirmed in a short statement on the club's official website on Tuesday.

"Eljero Elia was summoned Monday to the police station for questioning following an incident in Rotterdam, last Thursday night after winning the cup match against AZ," the statement read.

"The attacker should leave from there on Tuesday."

The incident allegedly involved Elia and a fan after the cup tie with AZ.

Elia has represented Netherlands 27 times and scored two goals, having played for a number of clubs throughout his career including FC Twente, Hamburg, Juventus and Werder Bremen before arriving at Feyenoord last August.

The winger has scored five goals in 28 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions this season.

The club said officials would meet with him following his questioning by police to decide whether to include him in preparations for the team's visit to Vitesse on Sunday.