FFF charges Saint-Etienne over banners displayed during Lyon clash
Saint-Etienne have been charged with inciting anti-sporting behaviour by the French Football Federation (FFF) after inflammatory banners were displayed in their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Lyon.
The FFF's Council of Ethics (CNE) has moved to take action against the Ligue 1 side after a number of "tifos" were displayed at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday.
One specific banner bearing the words "No cinema, tonight we have hatred" was singled out for particular condemnation.
"The CNE regrets such a message, inciting anti-sporting behaviour and contrary to the values of football, could be displayed in a stadium," they said in a statement.
The banners were not the only incidents to mar Sunday's fixture, with a section of home fans invading the pitch after Nabil Fekir's controversial celebration of his second – and Lyon's fifth – goal.
Fekir, who held up his shirt to the Saint-Etienne fans, and the encroaching supporters are yet to be cited.
