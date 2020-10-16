FIFA 21: FUT Team of the Week 3 has been revealed
FIFA 21's TOTW is out - and it features the likes of Grealish, Lewandowski and Haaland
FIFA 21's Team of the Week has been released, featuring the biggest and the best stars of the past seven days across the globe.
An accolade for any player, this lucky 11 - plus substitutes - are the ones who impressed EA enough to hand out one of those pretty black and gold cards. If you're lucky enough, you'll find one in a pack this week on Ultimate Team.
TOTW cards go for even more money than the regular ones and there's a chance to duel against this set of superstars within the Squad Battles section of FUT for XP and coins.
And what do coins make? Prizes!
FIFA 21 TOTW3
GK: Peter Gulasci, RB Leipzig
RB: Hamari Traore, Stade Rennais
CB: Kyle Walker, Manchester City
CB: Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid
LB: Martin Hinteregger, Eintracht Frankfurt
CM: Christian Eriksen, Internazionale
CM: Thomas Partey, Arsenal
CM: Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid
RW: Jesus Corona Tecatito, Porto
ST: Roberto Firmino, Liverpool
LW: Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio
Substitutes
Nikola Vlasic, CSKA Moscow
Camilo Vargas, Atlas
Enis Bardhi, Levante
Andre Carillo, Al Hilal
Olivier Giroud, Chelsea
Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton
Berat Djimsiti, Atalanta
Kamil Grosicki, West Bromwich Albion
Felipe Mora, Portland Timbers
Marius Willsch, 1860 Munich
Jamille Matt, Forest Green Rovers
Harvey Saunders, Fleetwood Town
