FIFA 22: Most improved players from last edition revealed

Every year FIFA fans get excited to find out which players on the game have seen the greatest improvements on last year's assessment.

We can reveal the 10 players who have seen their FIFA 22 rating upgraded most by the EA Sports bods, including stars from the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga. But which player has seen the biggest improvement?

10. Nayef Aguerd

Old score: 65

New score: 76

Difference: +11

The Stade Rennais centre-back might have turned 25 in March, but he is still very much improving, as his latest FIFA rating proves. The Moroccan was sensational for the Ligue 1 side last term, making 35 appearances and helping his club to an impressive sixth-placed finish.

9. Jens Petter Hauge

Old score: 65

New score: 76

Difference: +11

The 21-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt winger has seen his score shoot up thanks to an impressive debut campaign in the Bundesliga, in which the Norwegian scored twice in 18 appearances.

8. Ronald Araujo

Old score: 66

New score: 77

Difference: +11

The Uruguayan made more than 20 La Liga appearances for Barcelona over the course of last season and is reaping the virtual benefits. His score of 77 makes him one of the brightest young defenders in world football.

7. Noni Madueke

Old score: 66

New score: 77

Difference: +11

Englishman Madueke ditched Tottenham's academy for PSV in 2018 and hasn't looked back. He scored seven goals and laid on six for his teammates across 25 Eredivisie games last season, and has become one of the most highly-touted wingers in Europe. At just 19, he still has bags of potential.

6. Giovanni Reyna

Old score: 66

New score: 77

Difference: +11

To be perfectly honest, 66 was a pretty rubbish assessment of Reyna's ability on last year's edition of FIFA. The Borussia Dortmund creator was already considered a top talent, and has already hit double figures for goals and assists for his club despite being just 18-years-old. He has a bright future ahead.

5. Wesley Fofana

Old score: 67

New score: 78

Difference: +11

Frenchman Fofana was one of the breakout success stories of last season, as the then 19-year-old formed a watertight partnership with Caglar Soyoncu in Leicester City's back line. Fast, strong, good in the air and calm in possession, Fofana is touted as the next linchpin of the France defence. Expect his FIFA rating to explode in the coming years.

4. Jorge De Frutos

Old score: 67

New score: 78

Difference: +11

Once on Real Madrid's books, De Frutos made the tough decision to join minnows Levante in the summer of 2020. It has proved a savvy move, as De Frutos has fast become one of the most eye-catching wingers in La Liga. Last season, his 10 assists and four goals were crucial helping the Valencia-based club to a solid 14th place in the table. At 24, he is no longer a spring chicken, but he is proof that players can keep improving well beyond their teenage years.

3. Robert Sanchez

Old score: 64

New score: 76

Difference: +12

Brighton & Hove Albion's Spanish gloveman has been at the club since 2016 but, following a number of loan spells, was deemed ready for first team action last season. He was impressive for Graham Potter's side, too, making the no.1 shirt his own by the end of a solid camaopign. The 23-year-old's new FIFA rating represents the huge improvements he has made.

2. Maxence Lacroix

Old score: 67

New score: 79

Difference: +12

Frenchman Lacroix only arrived in the Bundesliga at the start of last season but proved an instant hit in Germany. The 21-year-old centre back fast became a linchpin in Oliver Glasner's defence as an impressive Wolfsburg qualified for the Champions League courtesy of a fourth-placed finish. Bigger clubs are certain to be circling this season... even FIFA have stood up and taken note.

1. Roger Ibanez

Old score: 64

New score: 77

Difference: +13

Roma defender Ibanez made 40 appearances for the Series A side last season, on loan from Atalanta. Those sturdy showing prompted Jose Mourinho's side to make the move permanent over thew summer. Ibanez is quick, good in the air and a tenacious defender. What's more, he's the most improved player in the world. Well, according to EA Sports, at least.

