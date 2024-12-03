Finland v Scotland: How to watch Euro play-off

Caroline Weir is known for scoring on big occasions

Scotland and Finland have everything to play for in the second leg of their European Championship play-off Tuesday evening after the first leg finished 0-0.

That first game between the two sides took place at Easter Road and so Scotland will need an away result to book their spot in next year's tournament.

But where in Finland is it being played? And how can fans watch? Here's all you need to know.

Finland v Scotland: Where can fans tune in?

Erin Cuthbert is in good form this season (Image credit: Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

The game will be shown live on the BBC. The broadcaster will stream the game on BBC Alba, iPlayer, their app and on their website. The match will be played at Bolt Arena in Helsinki with a kick-off time of 5.15pm GMT.

If Scotland qualify for the Euros it will be their first appearance at a major tournament in six years.

Finland are more than capable of breaking Scottish hearts (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Their regular captain Rachel Corsie is injured and so Caroline Weir will be skipper.

Weir has spoken about how important qualification is to the team: "Of course, we've had disappointment, that's part of football unfortunately and we've had our fair share of that.

"We've also had some pretty great moments so we know what it's like both ways.

"It's a cup final, it's a play-off to go to the Euros. It's a massive game so you don't really need much more motivation."

In FourFourTwo's opinion Scotland will narrowly beat Finland with a 1-0 win.

Before the first leg between the two sides, the previous two results have seen both teams claim a win.

At the Pinatar Cup in February they drew 1-1 but Finland went on to win on penalties.

Then in July 2023 the two battled in a friendly with the Scots coming out 2-1 winners.