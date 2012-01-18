Fit-again Gyan nets in final Ghana friendly

A fortnight of intense treatment saw Gyan return to full training at the start of the week and play in the starting line-up for the Black Stars against the South African club at Rustenberg's Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

Fellow forward Andre Ayew also scored.

Gyan, on loan from Sunderland at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, had been doubtful for the tournament and faced an anxious wait last week before medical staff cleared him in time for the deadline for the final 23-man squad.

Ghana depart for co-hosts Gabon on Friday and will play their opening Group D game against Botswana in Franceville on Tuesday.