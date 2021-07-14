Football banning orders to include online racist abuse – Boris Johnson

The Government is changing football banning orders to cover online racism, Boris Johnson has said.

There has been widespread condemnation of racist abuse received by England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they missed penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat to Italy on Sunday.

And responding to a question by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, Johnson said: “I want to thank each and every one of them for what they did, their incredible campaign they ran in the Euro 2020 championships, and they do represent the very best of our country.

“I repeat that I utterly condemn and abhor the racist outpourings that we saw on Sunday night, and so what we’re doing today is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning order regime is changed, so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online of footballers, then you will not be going to the match, no ifs, no buts, no exemptions and no excuses.”