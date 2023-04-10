Football 'nice guy' Chris Hughton admits he's not afraid to get confrontational

He's known as one of football's nice guys, but Chris Hughton says he's equally not the type to shy away from conflict.

FourFourTwo caught up with the former Newcastle, Brighton and Nottingham Forest manager – and new Ghana boss – for the latest issue.

Asked if he had ever fallen out with an opposing manager, Hughton laughed and responded: "Of course I have; it's impossible not to.

"But it’s important to manage within your personality; there’s no point being something you’re not. My style is not to go looking for it, but I’m very comfortable with confrontation.

"So, yes: there are times when you fall out with someone or tell them in no uncertain terms what you think; that’s part and parcel of the game. No manager can pussyfoot around in all circumstances, though I do know that I have a reputation as a nice bloke. I like to treat people how I would want to be treated myself, unless they give you a reason not to."

Hughton was appointed head coach of the Ghanaian national team in February, having been part of the country's coaching team at the 2022 World Cup.