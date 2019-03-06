Today's football rumours: Arsenal gunning for Jovic – but face major fight

What the papers say

Manchester United are looking to make a £120 million move for Paulo Dybala if Romelu Lukaku leaves in the summer, The Sun reports. The Argentine Juventus star has impressed Old Trafford scouts and been identified as a player who could help United challenge for the Premier League title, the paper claims. Juventus are reportedly reluctant to sell the 25-year-old but could be tempted if an offer around £120 million came in.

Manchester City could be in for a £15 million windfall if Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho becomes a £100 million footballer this summer, according to The Sun. The club cashed in on the 18-year-old in 2017 and negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause into the deal, the paper says, with Manchester United now said to be interested in him. City would also have the opportunity to match any bid which meets Borussia Dortmund’s asking price, it adds.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been linked with Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing up Germany’s Matthias Ginter. The Daily Mirror says reports in the Italian media indicate the Reds manager has been monitoring the defender’s career, after previously buying him while in charge at Dortmund. Ginter, who moved to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017, is said to be a potential target as a defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk, the paper adds.

Arsenal have contacted Benfica about signing striker Luka Jovic, according to reports. The Sun says reports in Spain suggest the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan with German side Eintracht Frankfurt, has caught the attention of Unai Emery. Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the youngster.

Wilfried Zaha: Bayern Munich have joined Borussia Dortmund in a transfer battle for the Crystal Palace star, according to Sky Sports News. Both Bundesliga sides are tracking the 26-year-old, with Dortmund looking for a potential replacement for Christian Pulisic, the site reports.

Taiwo Awoniyi: Schalke are ready to tempt Liverpool into selling the striker in the summer, the Liverpool Echo says. The Bundesliga side are monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress and have contacted Anfield with regards to making a permanent transfer, the paper says.