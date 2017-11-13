Former clubs rally around Liam Miller

Manchester United are among the clubs and football figures extending well wishes to Liam Miller following reports the former Republic of Ireland midfielder is battling cancer.

Miller, who won 21 international caps over a 16-year career, broke through at Celtic before he was lured to the Premier League by Alex Ferguson in 2004.

"The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United go out to Liam Miller and his loved ones at this difficult time," the Red Devils posted on Twitter.

The 36-year-old also had spells with the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and Hibernian prior to stints in Australia, Ireland and the United States.

