Former Swansea forward Michu finds a new home

Former Swansea forward Michu will be plying his trade in the fourth division of Spanish football after Langreo, a club managed by his brother Hernan Perez, announced his signing on Monday.

The club, based in the north of Spain, announced the completion of the deal via Twitter, with Michu able to play once the transfer window opens in January.

Michu became an instant hit with the Liberty Stadium faithful when he scored 18 Premier League goals in his debut season at the club.

In 2014 he was sent on loan to Napoli, only making three appearances, before returning to Swansea where injuries curtailed his time with the Welsh outfit.

Michu was allowed to leave Swansea by mutual consent last month and has been training with Langreo since.

He finished his Premier League career with 28 goals in 67 games.