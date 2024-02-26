Kalvin Phillips dubbed 'bag of potatoes' by former Premier League midfielder

Kobbie Mainoo deserves to be in the England squad ahead of “bag of potatoes” Kalvin Phillips, according to former Tottenham and Wolves player Jamie O’Hara.

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, debate continues to rage on about who should make Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the tournament in Germany. Manchester United midfielder Mainoo has been one of the breakthrough players of the season, but the 18-year-old is yet to be capped above Under-19 level for the Three Lions.

Phillips, meanwhile, has been one of Southgate’s most trusted squad players over the years but has had a difficult time at club level of late.

Mainoo has impressed in a breakthrough season with United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Leeds United star struggled to get game time at Manchester City following his move in the summer of 2022 and was sent on loan to West Ham in January.

But O’Hara, who earned seven England Under-21 caps during his playing days, told Grosvenor Sports that he hasn’t been impressed by the 28-year-old.

“Kobbie Mainoo needs to be capped by England,” he said. “I would get him in the next England squad – we’ve got the Euros coming up in the summer and Kalvin Phillips looks like bag of potatoes at the moment, you just can’t play him at all.

Southgate will soon have to narrow down his England squad to 23 players (Image credit: Getty Images)

“England have a problem because Phillips looks even more unfit than he did at Manchester City – they need a centre midfield player and they can’t keep playing Jordan Henderson.

“England have an issue in that area and they need to figure it out. I’d definitely give Mainoo a chance to see what he’s like and whether he can handle the big stage – which he’s shown he can do for Manchester United.

“In terms of having another midfielder to play alongside Declan Rice, he’s the best performing one at the moment and deserves a chance.”

Southgate will soon name his England squad for March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. After that, the Three Lions have final warm-up games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in June before their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June.

