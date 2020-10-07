Former Wits starlet joins Maccabi Tel Aviv

Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Rowan Human has officially joined Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old joined the club from Israeli after parting ways with Wits, who sold their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The yellow ones have wasted no time in confirming that the young South African midfielder has signed a one-year contract with the club with an option to extend by a further season.

Human, who scored one goal and assisted another goal from 15 appearances in his senior debut season at the Clever Boys, will be loaned out Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam for the 2020-21 season.

'Maccabi Tel Aviv signed Rowan Lancaster Human, a South African midfielder from Bidvest Wits FC. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder signed a one-year-deal with an option to extend by a further season and will be loaned out to Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam,' Maccabi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Human's former coach Gavin Hunt had this to say about the starlet: 'You can’t say look you got to play whatever you know that’s why the youngster (Human) came on because I know he’s got… I believe he’s got a great future you can see he works hard and he did well you know.

'And then I put the kid in and what a revelation, he is the best player in South Africa at his age, there is no better player than him I believe, I have not seen a better player at his age and I think he will be a superstar.'