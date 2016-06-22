France goalkeeper Mandanda not content with watching brief

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is eager to be given an opportunity to prove his worth for hosts France at Euro 2016.

The Marseille stalwart has been restricted to a watching brief, with captain Huge Lloris the number one choice.

But Mandanda, who has won 22 caps, believes he deserves a chance to shine for Didier Deschamps' side.

"I am not happy to be number two. I would like to play more matches. I want to be number one," the 31-year-old told L'Equipe.

"I tell myself I must be ready to play. This is no disrespect to Hugo. Any competitor prefers to play. That does not stop me respecting the decision of the coach.

"I know that Hugo is the captain and he is performing, but this does not alter the fact that I want to play and be part of the starting 11."

France finished top of Group A, conceding just one goal, and will face one of the four best third-placed sides in the round of 16.