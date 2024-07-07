France players at Euro 2024 share 'immense relief' at defeat for far right in elections

By
published

Several France players at Euro 2024 have expressed their relief after exit polls showed bad elections results for the far right

France players line up ahead of their match against Portugal at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

France players away at Euro 2024 have expressed their "immense relief" after exit polls showed a bad result for the far right in Sunday's French elections.

Ahead of the elections, the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella was expected to do well, with some forecasters even predicting a victory for the RN.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.