Frank Lampard relaxed about transfer window after Champions League advance

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is relaxed about the upcoming January transfer window after his side reached the Champions League knock-out stages with a 2-1 win over Lille.

The result, courtesy of Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta goals, sent the Blues through as runners-up to Valencia and so a tricky assignment awaits in the round of 16.

By that point Chelsea could have reinforcements now they are able to sign players again in January after the club’s transfer ban was lifted.

Yet Lampard said: “I’m calm about this window. I know what the squad is. We feel very together in the dressing room.

“We are improving and even the little bumps during the last two weeks are part of the process and we don’t see so much in January that you can do great business.

“If it is there to be done and it feels like it is right for the club that is a conversation for me and upstairs, but I am very calm with January.

“I believe in what we’ve got now and I don’t think we will be crazy just because the transfer ban has been lifted. I think we just need to keep working.”

Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and Lampard did hint more options going forward would be welcomed.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic in action at Stamford Bridge against Lille (Adam Davy/PA)

He added: “I will look at all areas of the team but I think it was quite clear in the summer that you lose Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring or creating our goals last season and the season before that.

“I think we’ve found ways as a team where we can still be competitive. We’ve shown that in the league and now the Champions League.

“But going forward if we’re looking at if we can get even better. Can we get better in forward areas to help competition to help the idea of being more clinical, then I think we’ll always look at that.”

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Monday and Chelsea could face old manager Maurizio Sarri, now in charge of Juventus.

Other possible opponents include Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and RB Leipzig.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante during match against Lille (Adam Davy/PA)

“Any game we get in the next stage will be tough but we should be very pleased we’re there,” Lampard said.

“This is the test we want. We should embrace the idea of whoever we get and go and take it on no matter who we play.”

Lille forward Timothy Weah, son of one-time Chelsea loanee George Weah, did not make the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Boss Christophe Galtier said: “It is obviously a player we have been missing, a talented player and he’s been very unlucky with injuries lately.

“He is now starting over, starting from scratch. He had complications with his rehabilitation and he also wanted to play in this competition when he joined us.

“Obviously for us he is a great solution up front and I hope the next six months make us forget his last six months.”