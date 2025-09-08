New Liverpool Marc Guehi transfer stance revealed as reduced price January move likely: report

Marc Guehi in action for England against the Republic of Ireland in November 2024.

Marc Guehi was the centre of one of the most talked-about transfer stories of the summer.

Crystal Palace's 25-year-old captain was moments away from joining Liverpool, before Steve Parish and Oliver Glasner pulled the plug on transfer deadline day.

The move came on the eve of England's September international break camp, with Guehi becoming a regular part of Thomas Tuchel's plans ahead of the World Cup.

Marc Guehi has handled Liverpool transfer collapse 'brilliantly' - Thomas Tuchel

After scoring an impressive goal against Aston Villa, Guehi appeared to say goodbye to the Crystal Palace fans at Villa Park ahead of what was expected to be a straightforward move to Merseyside.

Reports claim Guehi had completed his medical and had even recorded his goodbye video to Palace fans, before the transfer collapsed at a late stage.

At the very last minute, a move to the Premier League champions, and the opportunity to play in the Champions League had been taken from him.

But England manager Tuchel claims he has dealt with the situation very professionally.

Speaking in a press conference before England played Andorra in World Cup qualifying, the German said: "Of course we had a chat with him, he looks absolutely fine and impressive on the field. He has had a good couple of weeks behind him on the performance side.

"He has continued like that in camp and he handles it [his transfer situation] with respect and with a brilliant attitude."

Guehi was a key part of the Crystal Palace side who won silverware for the first time in the club's history. He captained the side in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City last season and the Eagles' Community Shield fixture with Liverpool at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.

His contract at Crystal Palace ends in June 2026 when it is widely expected he will leave the club. According to reliable Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce, the Reds will not move for Guehi in January, despite it being likely they could get him at a cut price deal.

Transfermarkt currently value him at €45 million.