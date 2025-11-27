Is Cole Palmer injured this weekend? Early Premier League injury news

Chelsea are still awaiting the return of key forward Cole Palmer.

Palmer, 23, has been out of action for the Blues since September, last featuring for Enzo Maresca's side in their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The England international was recently snapped in first-team training at Cobham with fans still waiting with bated breath for his return to action.

Will Cole Palmer play against Arsenal?

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has played just four times so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mustering only four appearances for Chelsea so far this season, Palmer will be desperate to get back to action, especially with time running out for him to stake a claim in Thomas Tuchel's England plans.

The Three Lions boss has shown a willingness to reward those players who are featuring week in, week out for their clubs so far, and the 23-year-old will have to fix up and look sharp (pardon the pun) if he wants to be included on that plane journey to the USA in the summer.

🏆 World Cup squads could be increased to 30 players - so which England internationals are now in with making the cut?https://t.co/I7v7sImbBpNovember 25, 2025

Asked on Monday ahead of the Blues' 3-0 win over Barcelona this week, manager Maresca admitted Palmer featuring against Arsenal later this week may come a tad too soon.

"We don't know when, but for sure it will be soon," Maresca told a news conference on Monday. "He's already on the pitch, he's already touching the ball and the feeling is good.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We are here for tomorrow's game that is Champions League and then after that we start to think about Arsenal."

Pushed on whether he Palmer could play, Maresca replied: "I don't think so at the moment."

It's now over two months since we last saw the former Manchester City man in action for Chelsea, but his team-mates have coped pretty well without him all things considered.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has really struggled with injury issues (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estevao's goal against Barcelona in midweek has quickly seen many draw comparisons between him and Lamine Yamal, whilst Liam Delap also found the net to help ease the pressure on his performances as of late.

Alejandro Garnacho is also starting to come into his own, whilst Pedro Neto has quietly gone about his business too when required, as the Blues prepare for a huge home clash against Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Who comes out in that one? Will Chelsea record a vital victory, or will the Gunners extend their gap at the top of the table? Let us know in the comments...