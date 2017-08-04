Galatasaray seal Fernando signing from Manchester City
Fernando has left Manchester City after spending three years in the Premier League and sealed his move to Galatasaray.
Galatasaray have completed the signing of midfielder Fernando from Manchester City.
The Turkish side confirmed the move had been finalised on Friday, a deal that will cost them a transfer fee of €5.25million, which could rise by a further €900,000 in bonuses.
Gala also revealed Fernando has signed a three-year deal and will earn an annual salary of €3.3m.
The 30-year-old spent three seasons with City, who he joined from Porto in 2014, but only started five Premier League matches in 2016-17, Pep Guardiola's first campaign in charge.
Thank you, ! August 4, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.