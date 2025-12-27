How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere today

Watch Brentford vs Bournemouth in the Premier League today as the two sides face off at the Gtech Community Stadium. FourFourTwo takes you through all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Bournemouth: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Brentford will hope to make it two wins on the spin as they host Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Bees beat bottom-side Wolves 2-0 last weekend thanks to a brace from Keane-Lewis Potter.

Bournemouth made it three draws on the spin as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at the Vitality Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo's opener was cancelled out by Armando Broja as Andoni Iraola's left were left to rue missed chances.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brentford vs Bournemouth on TV in the UK?

Brentford vs Bournemouth falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Brentford vs Bournemouth in the US

Brentford vs Bournemouth is available to watch in the United States via Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Brentford vs Bournemouth from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Can I still get tickets for Brentford vs Bournemouth?

Brentford vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

Brentford ensured Wolves' winless run in the Premier League continued last weekend as Lewis-Potter's brace condemned them to another defeat.

For the Bees, it's back to the drawing board, as they bid to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Keith Andrews's side have dominated recent head-to-heads, claiming victory in eight of the last eleven meetings.

Brentford won 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on the south coast earlier this season, thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago.

The Cherries are wobbling as of late and could now be about to lose star man Semenyo as both Manchester clubs look set to battle for his signature.

Having opened the scoring against Burnley, the in-demand forward is now said to have turned down Spurs' advances, with both United and City swooping in.

It would be another bitter blow for Bournemouth, who lost Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez and Dango Ouattara in the summer, and another departure couldn't come at a worse time.

Brentford vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth

Games involving the two sides usually include goals, and we anticipate four goals at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.