Is Burnley vs Everton on TV? Live streams, kick-off time, preview for Premier League clash

Watch Burnley vs Everton in the Premier League today, as FourFourTwo takes you through all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Everton: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Burnley ended their winless run against Bournemouth, but need to find results fast.

The Clarets are still inside the Premier League's bottom three, separated by a gap of 7 points to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, and Scott Parker is beginning to feel the heat.

Everton lost to Arsenal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with both Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye huge misses.

The pair are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but have been pivotal cogs in Sean Dyche's system.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Burnley vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Burnley vs Everton falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Burnley vs Everton in the US

Burnley vs Everton is available to watch in the United States via Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Burnley vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Burnley vs Everton from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets for Burnley vs Everton?

Tickets are still available for Burnley vs Everton via our friends at Seat Unique.

Burnley vs Everton: Premier League preview

Something will have to change and fast if Burnley are to retain their Premier League status come May.

The Clarets have won only 3 games in the division this term, losing 12 from 17 outings.

Armando Broja's late leveller spared their blushes on Saturday, but things will have to change and fast if a revival is to be achieved.

It remains to be seen whether funds are allocated for Parker in January, but defensively, only fellow bottom-three sides West Ham and Wolves have conceded more this term.

Everton made it back-to-back defeats as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal.

Gyokeres' penalty was the only difference, mustering only two shots and not one on target during the contest.

It's back to the drawing board for manager David Moyes, as he debates whether to continue with young Thierno Barry or recall Beto.

Jack Grealish was fit enough to start from the off, despite initial injury fears and will be needed at Turf Moof if they are to return to winning ways.

Burnley vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-0 Everton

We fancy Burnley to pick up a rare win, with Everton dejected after two losses on the spin.