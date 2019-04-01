Zinedine Zidane speaks out on forward’s future amid Manchester United and Tottenham links

Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale’s future will be decided at the end of the season.

The Wales international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after a difficult campaign in which he has been booed by Real Madrid supporters and criticised for his supposed lack of Spanish language skills.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the forward’s situation and Tottenham are reportedly interested in re-signing a player they sold to Madrid for £86m in 2013.

And Zidane, who returned for a second spell as los Blancos boss last month, refused to rule out a summer transfer for Bale.

“Gareth is an important member of the squad,” he said. “We know what he has done here, even in Champions League finals.

“Nobody can take away what he has done. We know he can bring a lot to the team, and we will count on him.

“We are going to play these 10 games [the last 10 of the season], and then we will see. That does not mean that, afterwards, there will be changes.”

Bale has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals.

