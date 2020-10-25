Gareth Bale urges Tottenham fans to be patient as he continues his return to full fitness

Gareth Bale has warned Tottenham supporters that he will not be back to his best for a few more weeks.

The Wales international returned to Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.

Bale made his second Premier League debut for the north London outfit against West Ham last weekend.

It did not go to plan, though, as Spurs surrendered a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 after Bale entered the fray.

And the 31-year-old says he is not yet operating at full capacity after spending most of last season on the sidelines at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It’s going to take me a bit of time to get my match fitness and sharpness going,” said Bale, who started in the 3-0 victory over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.

“It's another game towards the process of getting fitter, sharper, quicker. I just enjoyed being out there playing football - that’s what makes me happy.

“We have a lot of strength in depth and great players but we’re in a lot of competitions. We’re going to need everyone throughout the season.

“It’s a great squad to be in. Hopefully, we keep pushing each other and can achieve what we want.”

Tottenham return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Sunday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side are unbeaten in the top flight since a 1-0 loss to Everton on the opening weekend.

They have been particularly impressive away from home, beating Southampton 5-2 and Manchester United 6-1 in their two encounters outside of north London.

They will hope to continue that run when they take to the Turf Moor field, with Bale pushing to be included in Mourinho’s starting XI.

Spurs fans are waiting for a front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Bale to be unleashed in the Premier League, but Mourinho might prefer to use the latter from the bench against Sean Dyche’s side.

