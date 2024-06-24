Gareth Southgate told exit is nigh, as 'perfect' successor touted to England bosses: report

By
published

Gareth Southgate's contract as England manager expires in December and replacement candidates have already been identified

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate has been told his tenure as England manager should have naturally come to an end after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions boss has once again faced wholesale criticism for his tactics and selections at Euro 2024, with England so far largely unimpressive in their two showings against Serbia and Denmark. With a chance to qualify as group winners against Slovenia on Tuesday, the 53-year-old is expected to make changes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.