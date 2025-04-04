‘I take it as a compliment that I’ve got three replacements, but it’s down to the fact it’s a massive commitment. They’re top presenters and will do a great job’ Gary Lineker offers his verdict on the broadcasters stepping into his Match of the Day shoes

Gary Lineker is stepping down as host of Match of the Day next month after 26 years – and he’ll be replaced by not one but three presenters.

Lineker became the fifth regular presenter of the flagship BBC highlights show when he succeeded Des Lynam in 1999.

He’s also now easily the longest-serving host – prior to Lynam’s 11 years as host, Jimmy Hill chaired Match of the Day for 15 years, following David Coleman and original presenter Kenneth Wolstenholme.

Gary Lineker on his Match of the Day replacements

Gabby Logan is one of the three replacements (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Lineker will end his long stint with Match of the Day once the current campaign has concluded, although he’ll continue to host live FA Cup matches on the BBC for one more season, before calling time on his career with the corporation after the World Cup final.

In his place as Match of the Day host are three presenters, sharing the job on a rotation basis.

Kelly Cates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabby Logan will be one of the three, having worked for the BBC since 2007 – she’d also previously presented football on ITV.

Mark Chapman also steps in, after many years presenting both Match of the Day 2 and football coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Kelly Cates arrives from Sky Sports, too – the daughter of Kenny Dalglish has been a respected presenter of Premier League football for several seasons, and also covers midweek matches on BBC Radio 5 Live.

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, Lineker chuckles when it’s suggested to him that the BBC have needed not one but three people to replace him, so big are his shoes to fill.

“That’s probably down to the fact it’s a massive commitment,” he says. “Those three have all got families, and if you’re saying someone is going to do it for the next 10 or 20 years, then your weekends are gone.

“That might be it, I don’t know. I didn’t get involved in any of that. I take it as a compliment that they’ve named three, but I suspect it’s not due to that!

“I haven’t seen them yet to speak to them, but I will do – they’ll be fine and they’ll do a great job. I’ve known them all for years, they’re top presenters.

“I’ll be watching, but probably on iPlayer… I don’t think I’ll be watching on Saturday. Maybe the odd time, if I’m in!”