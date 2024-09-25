Gary Neville pips Gary Lineker to become Britain's most influential face in football, according to new game

Gary Neville's work as a pundit with Sky Sports has seen his profile grow even further post-retirement, with his partnership alongside Jamie Carragher often cited as Britain's greatest sports pundits for their insights and entertainment value.

The former Manchester United defender joined Sky Sports in 2011 immediately after retiring from professional football the season prior, diving head first into the world of punditry.

More than a decade later, the initially awkward Neville is now a staple of Premier League coverage in Britain, often heard co-commentating on the league's biggest games and providing detailed analysis on Monday Night Football.

Gary Neville named Britain's most recognisable media personality

Gary Lineker was also featured in the cards (Image credit: Alamy)

The 49-year-old's impact on Sky Sports' coverage has been recognised by popular card game manufacturer Top Trumps, who released a special edition set of British pundit cards to compete with.

The 30-card collection features some of the biggest names in television and ranks pundits by social media followers, years as a pundit, as well as 'Gobby' and 'Geeky' ratings.

Keano: Football's gobbiest (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Neville pipped Gary Lineker to the top spot, with former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane ranking highest in the 'gobby' category thanks to his brutally blunt analysis, particularly when it comes to his former team.

Kate Abdo ranks third overall, with fellow CBS co-host Micah Richards coming in at sixth.

Iconic commentator John Motson comes in at number 13 with a whopping 47 years spent as a pundit, while his exceptional understanding of the game earned him a 10 for geekiness.

Divisive internet personality Mark Goldbridge came in at a respectable 11th place as he continues on his quest to disrupt the mainstream media, while Robbie Lyles from AFTV rounded off the collection in 30th.

Neville spent 19 years as a professional player, spending his entire career at Manchester United where he established himself as one of the country's greatest-ever fullbacks.

The England international won two Champions Leagues and eight Premier League titles as part of a monstrous 21 career trophies.