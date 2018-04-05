Gattuso demands trophies after signing AC Milan extension

Gennaro Gattuso is demanding trophies as he plans to "write important pages of history" having signed a new three-year deal AC Milan.

Former Milan star Gattuso took charge of Milan's first-team in November, stepping up from the club's Primavera side to replace the sacked Vincenzo Montella.

Since his appointment, Milan have enjoyed an improvement, winning nine of his 16 Serie A game at the helm.

As such, Milan announced on Thursday that they have handed Gattuso a new contract, tying him to the club until 2021.

And the former midfielder, who won 10 titles with Milan as a player, is demanding success from his players.

Comunicato ufficiale: Rino Gattuso Official statement: Rino Gattuso April 5, 2018

Speaking to MilanTV, Gattuso said: "I am very proud, and beyond that, there is great responsibility from the staff, because it is an honour to train this club.

"It is also difficult, because we have to do things properly, we have to achieve results, so we are very proud but there is also a lot of work to do.

"I hope I can stay as long as possible, I hope I can win something with these colours, with this club, because it deserves it, it has been for so many years a club that represented football in the world, and I repeat, I am very proud and I hope I can do things properly.

"From a professional point of view I've still got a lot to learn. I am a young coach, I'm 40 years old, and I think that in order to write important pages of history we need to lift trophies.

"We have to win – that's my wish today, that from the Coppa Italia final against Juventus I can already bring the first trophy of my cycle."