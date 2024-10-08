Get in! Make big savings on brand new EA FC 25 on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – but there’s only limited time remaining

By
published

Only a few weeks after release day, you can get a big discount on EAFC 25 with Amazon

EA FC 25 Front Cover with Jude Bellingham
(Image credit: EA)

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale has returned, with EA FC 25 reduced as part of a two-day bonanza of savings.

For just 48 hours this month, prices are slashed on the latest release in the series, which remains the best-selling game franchise in the UK since the 1990s. FourFourTwo are currently searching Amazon to find the best deals for football fans, and there are plenty of amazing picks to take advantage of.

EA Sports EA FC 25 Standard Edition PS5
EA
EA Sports EA FC 25 Standard Edition PS5: was £69.99 now £54.99 at Amazon UK

EA FC (previously known as FIFA) is back for a new season with plenty of upgrades for players to get stuck into. This includes the new 5v5 Rush game mode, perfect for teaming up with mates. The hours you're guaranteed to rack up combined with the reduced price, make this a deal you won't regret.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.