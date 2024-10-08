Get in! Make big savings on brand new EA FC 25 on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – but there’s only limited time remaining

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale has returned, with EA FC 25 reduced as part of a two-day bonanza of savings.

For just 48 hours this month, prices are slashed on the latest release in the series, which remains the best-selling game franchise in the UK since the 1990s. FourFourTwo are currently searching Amazon to find the best deals for football fans, and there are plenty of amazing picks to take advantage of.

The EA FC 25 deal is one of the best, with a significant drop in price only a few weeks after the new title for this season was released. With the international break now here – meaning no Premier League or Championship action for a fortnight – now feels like the perfect time to dive in and boot up Ultimate Team or the revamped Career Mode.

As ever, brand new video games cost a decent chunk when first released and EA FC 25 is no exception. But if you’ve been at a loss since growing tired of EA FC 24, this is a great opportunity to pick up a standard copy of the new game at a knockdown price.

As we wrote in our review of the game: "EA FC 25 might feel very familiar but it has much-needed additions that make this the best football game we’ve seen in a while. Rush mode could be the massive hit we’ve all been waiting for, bringing a social element to a football game we’ve been missing for a long long time.

"If you’re a fan of competitive and fun games with your friends, this year’s EA FC is a no-brainer. Prefer to play offline? There are more Career Mode improvements this year than the last few generations combined and with FC IQ the gameplay on the field feels more realistic than ever. EA FC 25 is a fantastic year for the franchise and well worth a purchase if you’ve been itching for a new football video game to pull you back in."